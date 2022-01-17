BERGMAN, Gene A., 72, of Rice Lake died Tuesday.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

BOLAND, William “Bill” T., 71, of Arcadia died Tuesday.

Wozney Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

BOOKS, Duane G., 94, of Daleville, Va., formerly of Eau Claire, died Thursday at The Glebe Retirement Community.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

COGSWELL, Walter G., 84, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

FOLZ, Jerry A., 76, of Cameron died Wednesday in Eau Claire.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

KING, Jeanette M., 90, of the Chippewa County town of Eagle Point died Friday at Aggies County Living in Eagle Point.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

KLUKAS, Judith Ann, 76, of Boyd was born August 22, 1945 and died Saturday.

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

LINTZ, Gary M., 73, of Colfax died Jan. 10 at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

MILLERMAN, Gertrude L., 89, of Rice Lake died Wednesday in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

STAPELMANN, Jean D., 89, of Eau Claire was born March 3, 1932 and died Thursday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

SULLIVAN, Joseph T., 97, of Boyd died Tuesday in Thorp.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

TOLLEFSON, Paulette (Fitch), 75, died Thursday at home.

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva, is handling arrangements.