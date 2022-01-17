Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BERGMAN, Gene A., 72, of Rice Lake died Tuesday.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BOLAND, William “Bill” T., 71, of Arcadia died Tuesday.
Wozney Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
BOOKS, Duane G., 94, of Daleville, Va., formerly of Eau Claire, died Thursday at The Glebe Retirement Community.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
COGSWELL, Walter G., 84, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
FOLZ, Jerry A., 76, of Cameron died Wednesday in Eau Claire.
KING, Jeanette M., 90, of the Chippewa County town of Eagle Point died Friday at Aggies County Living in Eagle Point.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KLUKAS, Judith Ann, 76, of Boyd was born August 22, 1945 and died Saturday.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
LINTZ, Gary M., 73, of Colfax died Jan. 10 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MILLERMAN, Gertrude L., 89, of Rice Lake died Wednesday in Rice Lake.
STAPELMANN, Jean D., 89, of Eau Claire was born March 3, 1932 and died Thursday at home.
SULLIVAN, Joseph T., 97, of Boyd died Tuesday in Thorp.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
TOLLEFSON, Paulette (Fitch), 75, died Thursday at home.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.