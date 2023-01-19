ACKLEY, Curtis Lee, 52, of Cadott died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ARNESON, Durward L., 88, of Cornell died Monday at home.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
FRANK, Kyle J., 34, of Indian Harbor Beach, Fla., formerly of Eau Claire, died Dec. 19.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SHAW, Susan M., 76, of Boyceville died at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
VINZ, Linda L., 75, of Rice Lake died Monday.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WILL, Kenneth J., 60, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
