BERGLUND, Darlene, 87, of Hudson died Friday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
PAQUETTE, James P., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Jan. 18 at home.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
RUST, Richard H., 76, was born Aug. 14, 1945, of Menomonie died Monday at St. Mary’s in Rochester, MN.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
SOLIE, Richard N. “Trigger”, 85, of Oak Creek died Jan. 17.
WILLIAMS, Karen K., 76, of Pigeon Falls died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.