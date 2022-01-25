BERGLUND, Darlene, 87, of Hudson died Friday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

PAQUETTE, James P., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Jan. 18 at home.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

RUST, Richard H., 76, was born Aug. 14, 1945, of Menomonie died Monday at St. Mary’s in Rochester, MN.

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

SOLIE, Richard N. “Trigger”, 85, of Oak Creek died Jan. 17.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

WILLIAMS, Karen K., 76, of Pigeon Falls died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

Recommended for you