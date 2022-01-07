BENNETT, Lawrence "Larry" L., 83, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Christian Community Home in Hudson. 

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire. 

KRUSE, Victor H. "Sonny", 85, of Cameron died Wednesday. 

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona. 

RASMUSSEN, Earl R., 83, died Saturday. 

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements. 

SCHMITT, Diane (Pfeiffer), 64, of Boyd was born on July 3, 1957 and died Monday. 

Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements. 

VELASCO, Florentina L., 86, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hosptial in Eau Claire. 

Smith Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements. 

