BAUGHMAN, Richard “Harold,” 102, of Sheldon died Saturday at his daughter’s home in Eau Claire.
Private graveside services will be at Sheldon Cemetery.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BLANK, Delmar C., 86, of Bloomer died Wednesday at home.
Visitation & prayer service will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private services will be Friday.
BROWN, Jerald L., 89, of Eau Claire died Oct. 13 at home.
Committal service with honors will be at 1 p.m. today at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BUCKLEY, Eleanor “Nana,” 74, of Birchwood died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BYRNES, Betty J., 94, of Barron, formerly of Cameron, died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home and at noon Thursday at the Cameron House, both in Cameron.
Private family services and interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
CATTERTON, Charles W., 75, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DEBUSMAN, George R., 80, of Cadott died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
DORWIN, William L. “Bill,” 77, of Durand died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
EDINGTON, Mary J., 80, of Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at 3:45 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Fall Creek.
ELLIS, Ione M., 90, of Bloomer died Saturday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bloomer.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Burial will be at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
GRISWOLD, Herbert E., 69, of Ridgeland died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HEIMAN, Betty L., 83, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
IDA, Donald, 100, of Augusta died Sunday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MEREDITH, Arlene A., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Oct. 13 at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. today at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Private family funeral service will be held.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
ROSS, Gordon W., 87, of Eau Claire died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHNEIDER, Lael T., 99, of Augusta died Thursday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Private service will be held.
Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
SETZER, Carl L., 90, of Altoona died Oct. 8 at Oakwood Health Services, Altoona.
Graveside services will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Allan L., 83, of Boyceville died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Tiffany Cemetery, Boyceville.
WHEELER, Donna A., 93, of Eau Claire died Thursday at her daughter’s home.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WIELAND, Lee R., 96, died in October.
Private graveside service will be at a later date.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
WILLIAMS, Fred C., 81, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Graveside services will be at Oconto Catholic Cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.