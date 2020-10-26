EVANSON, Barbara Ann (Semanko), 72, died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
HENDRICKSON, Elaine “Bing,” 96, of Woodville died Friday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Private family services will be held, with livestream at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Burial will be at Lone Pine Cemetery, Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
HERRICK, Mary Lou R., 71, of rural Chippewa Falls died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HILLS, Lauralee E., 70, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HOLMSTADT, Kenneth C., 86, of Plum City died Friday at Plum City Care Center.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Plum City.
Private Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
JASKOT, Blanche R., 92, of Thorp died Wednesday at Oakbrook Health & Rehab in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Old St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
KEEBLER, John H., 92, of Altoona died Thursday at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
KLEINVACHTER, Elizabeth G. “Liz,” 91, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
KRISTA, Jerome “Jerry,” 71, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with rosary at 4 p.m. and time of reflection at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Notre Dame Catholic Church, both in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
KROSNOSKI, Leila C., 55, of Wheeler died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Private funeral service will be Saturday.
MELVILLE, Arlene M., 86, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MOORE, Bernadette A. “Bernie,” 95, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SEVERSON, Theodore M., 82, of Black River Falls died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SCORE, Bertram O., 90, of Bloomer died Thursday at his daughter’s home in Chippewa Falls.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
TAFEL, James E., 52, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. today at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.