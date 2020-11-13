BARTZ, Ellen J., 69, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BURGMEIER, Timothy, 59, of Cadott died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Cadott United Methodist Church, Cadott.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
DRIER, Thomas A., 83, of Arkansaw died Monday at Advent Health in Durand.
Private family services and celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
DUCOMMUN, Ronnie, 66, of Altoona died Tuesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GAYLORD-JONES, Gladys, 75, of Altoona died Wednesday at Care Partners of Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GIEDD, Debra J., 62, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
HAWKINS, Bonnie L., 82, of Osseo died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Private services will be Thursday.
Private burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
KICHNER, Wanda L., 71, of Altoona died Tuesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LEIKVOLL, Pauline "Polly" L., 88, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Private funeral service will be held.
Burial will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
LINSE, Howard, 52, of rural Fall Creek died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Service will be at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Modena.
MARTENSON, Charles W., 79, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
MESERVEY, Lucille A., 87, of Chetek died Tuesday at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
MOLDENHAUER, Eugene E., 90, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MOYER, Ryan A., 29, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
OLSON, Lois (Peterson), 91, died Sunday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Service for close family and friends will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
RASMUSSEN, Jesse J., 53, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at HSHS St. Joseph Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SABIN, Jill M., 60, of Fairchild died Thursday.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.