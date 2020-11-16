ANDERSON, JoAnn, 71, of Chetek died Friday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
ANDERSON, Merlin D., 75, of rural Augusta, formerly of Wausau, died Friday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
ARNSDORF, Kathryn L., 59, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
BARTZ, Ellen J., 69, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Private family burial will be in spring at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BAUTCH, Carolyn J., 76, of rural Whitehall died Tuesday at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in rural Whitehall.
Arrangements are pending at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
BENTLER, Kimberly A., 44, of Stanley died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Memorial visitation will be from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Full Gospel Mission Church, Stanley.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
BIRKETT, Meredith A., 78, of Rice Lake died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Private family funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
BUCHLI, David R., 66, of Barron died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside services with military rites will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5 2021 at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DEHNKE, Ernest H., 91, of rural Fall Creek died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
GLOSE, Margaret A. (Hawkins), 84, of Lake Hallie died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls.
Interment will be at a later date at Abbey of the Hills Cemetery, Marvin, S.D.
HAGMANN, Rose M., 91, of Eau Claire died Nov. 7 at Grace Woodlands Nursing Home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HAWKINS, Linda J., 69, of Altoona died Sunday at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
JOHNSON, Sandra J., 80, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Thomas A., 80, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
KAHL, Marcella W., 97, of Prairie Farm died Nov. 6 at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
Private graveside service will be at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Barron County town of Prairie Farm.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
KING, Karolyn, 74, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LAWRENCE, Earl G. II, 41, of Thorp died Thursday at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PABST, Daniel F., 67, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
RAUSCHER, William “Sam,” 93, of Bloomer died Thursday at home.
Private graveside services will be at North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SCHMIDT, Donna J., 84, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SILLOWAY, Richard R., 70, of rural Chippewa Falls died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SPENCER, Thomas F., 66, of rural Whitehall died Saturday at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in rural Whitehall.
Private family services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, Whitehall.
Graveside services with military rites will be at noon Thursday at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
STIPEK, Terry J. Sr., 69, of Cornell died Nov. 8 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
ZIEN, Alfred M., 84, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
ZWEIFEL, Olga (Sockness), 98, of Cornell died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.