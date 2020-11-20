AMDALL, Lois M., 75, of Chetek died Wednesday at Meadowbrook Senior Living in Chetek.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ANDERSON, Lawrence “Larry” Jr., 75, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
FOLSTAD, Arthur N. “Bud,” 82, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Graveside services with military rites will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
GRAHAM, William P. “Bill”, 75, of Eau Claire died October 8 at home.
Celebration of Life scheduled November 24th has been postponed.
Private family committal service will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HAGMANN, Rose M., died Nov. 7.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HARRISON, Ruth M., 100, of Arcadia died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Nursing Home in Whitehall.
Memorial services for Ruth and her son, Roger, will be at a later date at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
KNOTT, Ellen M. (Sleeth), 78, died Tuesday at Ladysmith Care & Rehab.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Private funeral service will be Monday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Holcombe Cemetery.
MOYER, Ryan A., 29, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date in the Spring.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ROBEY, Rhodora L. (Rufledt), 92, died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private funeral service will be at a later date.
Burial will be at a Rufledt Cemetery, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SABIN, Jill M., 60, of rural Fairchild died Nov. 12.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at Fairchild Sportsman’s Club at 300 Pond St, Fairchild.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
SEVERSON, Sandra A., 76, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TANOUYE, Fumiko, 97, of Altoona died Tuesday at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
Services will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ZWEIFEL, Olga S., 98, of Cornell died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Cornell.
Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Interment will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.