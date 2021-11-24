Sorry, an error occurred.
BAUER, Sarah F., 81, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DENZER, Arlene C., 88, of rural Ellsworth, died Monday.
EBERT, Donald L., 78, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
JOHNSON, Henrietta B., 92, of Eau Claire died Monday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
MAREK, Virginia A., 93, of Eau Claire died Monday at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls.
MARKHAM, Jerome J., 74, of Elmwood died Saturday at home.
PLUMMER, Russell W., 80, died Monday at home in New Auburn.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SCHNEIDER, Alfred H., 80, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at home.
WIESER, Joseph H., 84, of Maiden Rock died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
ZIRNHELT, Isobel E., 97, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Dove Healthcare — Lake Wissota.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.