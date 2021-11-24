BAUER, Sarah F., 81, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

DENZER, Arlene C., 88, of rural Ellsworth, died Monday.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

EBERT, Donald L., 78, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

JOHNSON, Henrietta B., 92, of Eau Claire died Monday in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.

MAREK, Virginia A., 93, of Eau Claire died Monday at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls.

MARKHAM, Jerome J., 74, of Elmwood died Saturday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

PLUMMER, Russell W., 80, died Monday at home in New Auburn.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

SCHNEIDER, Alfred H., 80, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

WIESER, Joseph H., 84, of Maiden Rock died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.

ZIRNHELT, Isobel E., 97, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Dove Healthcare — Lake Wissota.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you