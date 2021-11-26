Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CZEKALSKI, Constance “Connie”, 91, of Rice Lake died Monday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home For Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FALKNER, Kevin J., 62, of Hammond formerly of Menomonie died Tuesday at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
JAEGER, Audrey J. 83, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MILES, Bill, 66, of Osseo died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in LaCrosse.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MILLER, Verna J., 96, of Cornell born on March 5th, 1925 and died Tuesday at home.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
REVORD, Michael L., 36, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.