CZEKALSKI, Constance “Connie”, 91, of Rice Lake died Monday in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home For Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

FALKNER, Kevin J., 62, of Hammond formerly of Menomonie died Tuesday at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.

JAEGER, Audrey J. 83, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

MILES, Bill, 66, of Osseo died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in LaCrosse.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

MILLER, Verna J., 96, of Cornell born on March 5th, 1925 and died Tuesday at home.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

REVORD, Michael L., 36, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.