BURKEY, Victor R., 63, of Hiles died Saturday in Cadott.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

HALL, Cedar A., 20, of Almena died Nov. 18.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

HELLAND, Sandra J., 79, of Eau Claire, died Saturday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

MILES, Michael J., 71, of Durand died Saturday.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.

ORMSON, Susan, 57, of Spring Valley died Friday at home in Gilman Township.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

PATHOS, Anastasia “Ann” N., 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.

POLASKY, Joan E., 63, of Menomonie died Friday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.

REINART, Teresa, 50, of Whitehall died Friday.

Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.

SEIDLING, James D., 56, died Wednesday at home in Eau Claire.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

