Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BURKEY, Victor R., 63, of Hiles died Saturday in Cadott.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HALL, Cedar A., 20, of Almena died Nov. 18.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HELLAND, Sandra J., 79, of Eau Claire, died Saturday at home.
MILES, Michael J., 71, of Durand died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
ORMSON, Susan, 57, of Spring Valley died Friday at home in Gilman Township.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
PATHOS, Anastasia “Ann” N., 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
POLASKY, Joan E., 63, of Menomonie died Friday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
REINART, Teresa, 50, of Whitehall died Friday.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
SEIDLING, James D., 56, died Wednesday at home in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.