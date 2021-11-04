BOEHMER, Kappy, 88, of Rice Lake died Monday in Rice Lake and was born March 20, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

CHRISTOPHER, Edna J., 81, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

COSS, Bradley P., 78, of Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

HELMER, Gail, 75, of Rice Lake, formerly of Elmwood, died Friday at Our Home Assisted Living in Rice Lake.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

KRAUS, Sandra L., 80, of Taylor died Tuesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

LINDAHL, Ruth M., 86, of Village of Lake Hallie died Tuesday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

LOVBERG, Ethel M., 99, of Blair died Monday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.

Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.

LYNGEN, Darlene M., 82, of Pigeon Falls, formerly of Blair, died Monday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.

Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.

MURRAY, James, 71, of Owen died Oct. 28 in Eau Claire and was born on Aug. 3, 1950 in Mississippi.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you