Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BOEHMER, Kappy, 88, of Rice Lake died Monday in Rice Lake and was born March 20, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minn.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
CHRISTOPHER, Edna J., 81, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
COSS, Bradley P., 78, of Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
HELMER, Gail, 75, of Rice Lake, formerly of Elmwood, died Friday at Our Home Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
KRAUS, Sandra L., 80, of Taylor died Tuesday at home.
LINDAHL, Ruth M., 86, of Village of Lake Hallie died Tuesday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
LOVBERG, Ethel M., 99, of Blair died Monday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
LYNGEN, Darlene M., 82, of Pigeon Falls, formerly of Blair, died Monday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
MURRAY, James, 71, of Owen died Oct. 28 in Eau Claire and was born on Aug. 3, 1950 in Mississippi.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.