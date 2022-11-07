BATHKE, Richard D. “Dick,” 88, of Rice Lake died Wednesday.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BOOKS, Marilyn E., 86, of Eau Claire died Friday at Augusta Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Augusta.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
EIMON, Dorothy Jean, 92, of Pigeon Falls died Wednesday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Kathleen A., 63, of Menomonie died Saturday at American Lutheran Home, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
KORNESCZUK, John J., 76, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WILSON, Richard J. “Rich,” 77, of Chetek died Thursday in Rice Lake.
ZIEBELL, Mary Beth, 74, of Eau Claire died Thursday.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.