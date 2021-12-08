EINUM, LaVern R., 91, of Rice Lake died Sunday at home.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.

GEISSLER, Randall J., 63, of Boyd died Saturday. He was born Jan. 11, 1958.

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

JOHNSON, David A., 80, of Taylor died Friday at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.

The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.

LEE, Cheryl D., 63, of Wheeler died Sunday at home.

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

PHILLIPS, Betsy W., 78, died Friday. She was born July 1, 1943 in Pike County, Ky.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

SARGENT, John K., 70, of Cornell died Sunday. He was born November 28, 1951.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

SHAFER, Greyson L., infant, died Sunday in Rice Lake. He was born Sunday in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

SWENSON, Marion B., 97, of Blair died Monday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.

The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.

TILLEMA, George A., 84, died Saturday at River Pines in Altoona.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

YARISH, Robert J. “Bob,” 98, of Lake Montanis died Nov. 27 at home. He was born March 14, 1923, in Phillips.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you