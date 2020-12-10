CHANNELL, Vernon “Vern,” 61, of Augusta, formerly of Ladysmith, died Dec. 3 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Memorial will be at a later date.
CREASER, Charles J. “Charley,” 89, of Cadott died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
EASTMAN, Patty Jean, 55, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
KELLER, Robert W., 71, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KIMBALL, Janet J., 61, of Holcombe died Saturday at Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date.
MARTELL, David A., 67, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Inurnment will be at Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Faye D., 87, of Menomonie died Wednesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
MOLITER, Mary, 78, of Pigeon Falls, formerly of Arcadia, died Tuesday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
No services will be held.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
PAGAC, William “Bill,” 75, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday.
Graveside services will be in spring at Dauby Cemetery, rural Ashland.
Frost Funeral Home, Ashland, is handling arrangements.
ROEHRICH, Richard L., 96, formerly of Eau Claire, died Tuesday at Waelshire of Bloomington Memory Care, Bloomington Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.