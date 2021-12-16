HANSON, Ned, 69, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

JOHNSTED, Suzanne M., 73, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

LUND, Clifford, 83, of Wilson died Monday at home.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

MELENDEZ, Joan, of Deer Park died Monday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Amery, is handling arrangements.

PHILLIPS, Rose A., 68, of Elmwood died Monday at Spring Valley Health and Rehab.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elmwood.

WALLSCH, Betty A., 95, of Colfax died Friday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

