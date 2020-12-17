LAVACOT, Michael A., 56, of Eau Claire died Dec. 9 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LOOMIS, Douglas G., 73, of Eleva died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
REYNOLDS, Gary L., 80, of Hayward died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ROMAN-SALGADO, Maria, 90, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron.
Private family service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCHINDLER, Vernon J., 78, of Colfax died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to noon Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private service will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
STANGL, Michael J., 49, of Eau Claire died Sunday in Rusk County.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Jacob’s Well Church, Lake Hallie.
Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Private family burial will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Clare.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
THORSEN, Henry T., 87, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
VANG, Pang Blia, 70, of Menomonie died Dec. 5 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday and from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at VisionQuest, Menomonie.
Burial will be at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
WITTMANN, Cynthia S., of Altoona died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.