BAUMANN, Rachel C., 91, of Mondovi died Tuesday at the Home Place in Mondovi.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
DOLAN, Lenore J., 79, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GOULD, Timothy, 70, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
HENDERSON, Wayne A., 61, of Rice Lake died Monday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HERRICK, Kristine A., 59, formerly of Augusta, died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HUTH, Maxie May, 92, of rural Fall Creek died Tuesday at her niece’s home in rural Fall Creek.
LEKVIN, Rebecca L., 47, of Altoona died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ROHLIK, James D., of Fall Creek died Monday.
WICK, Carol, 89, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.