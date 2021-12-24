BEDNAR, Richard “Dick” M., 65, of Rice Lake died Tuesday in Marshfield.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

BRESINA, Debra M., 66, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

FALK, Christopher S., 60, of Chetek died Tuesday at Meadowbrook in Chetek.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

PALMGREN, James M., 40, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.

RUFLEDT, Merline Ann, 80, of Bloomer died Wednesday at United Pioneer Home in Luck.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.