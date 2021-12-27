Sorry, an error occurred.
BOULLION, John “Jack”, 80, of Fairchild died Sunday at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
JENNESS, Dawn M., 59 of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LOGSLETT, Loretta M., 89, of Colfax died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
ROSE, Alice M., 78, of Augusta died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
SEELEY, Jane S., 69, of Eau Claire died Dec. 18 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
STRAUCH, Victor V., 73, of rural Osseo died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
TARBOX, Keith A., 65, of Lake Hallie died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.