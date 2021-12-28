GESKE, Joyce I., 88, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. 

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire. 

HALVERSON, Charles "Chuck" G., 93, of Rice Lake died Friday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake. 

Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements. 

HOBBS, Charles V., 66, of Brunswick Township died Saturday. 

Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements. 

IMBERY, Bernadine A., 92, of Cadott, born on May 20th, 1929, and died Friday. 

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements. 

MADLAND, Roger, 74, of Spring Valley died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Cedar in Menomonie. 

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements. 

MOXLEY WILLIAMS, Willie "Billie" P., 86, of Eau Claire died Friday at home. 

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire. 

WITTWER, Jean I., 88, of Fall Creek died Sunday at Augusta Health and Rehab in Augusta. 

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire. 

