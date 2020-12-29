ANDERSEN, Patti J., 63, of Eau Claire died December 20 at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BLODGETT, Marlys E., 73, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Care Partners Assisted Living-Stonewood in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to noon Monday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Services will be at noon Monday at the funeral home.
DROUT, James G., 91, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FOSTER, Bernice, 70, of Amery died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HARTLICH, Alfred L., 78, of Altoona died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
IDA, Goldine D., 93, of Augusta died Saturday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
JONCAS, Barbara, 62, of Spring Valley died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
STAXRUD, Roberta L., 75, of Whitehall died Saturday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Funeral services will be at a later date.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Barnum, MN.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
VITEK, Virginia L., 93, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WALKER, Levon, 84, of Altoona died Dec. 22 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Services will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
YAGODA, Robert A. “Bob,” 89, of Cornell died Dec. 22.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Church, Cornell.
Funeral mass will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.