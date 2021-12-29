Sorry, an error occurred.
BOHMANN, Richard R., 76, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
CZARKOWSKI, Todd, 53, of Eau Claire died Nov 1.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LYNCH, David D., 73, of Cameron died Saturday at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Gordon D., 79, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
RILEY, Lois Y., 91, of Eau Claire died Friday at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SPICKLER, Frederick D., 85, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.