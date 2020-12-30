EMERSON, William “Bill” J., 80, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon June 19 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at 12:15 p.m. June 19 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
GUEST, James “Jim”, 84, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake is handling arrangements.
HAINES, Lisa M., 55, of Black River Falls, formerly of Whitehall and Tomah, died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Squaw Creek Lutheran Church, rural Black River Falls.
Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Little Norway Lutheran Church, Cemetery, Black River Falls.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
HANSON, LaVerna J., 73, of Hixton died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
IDA, Goldine D., 93, of Augusta died Saturday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
JEVNE, Carol A., 76, of Yakima, Wash., formerly of Eau Claire, died Thursday at home.
Services will be at a later date.
Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
LINDGREN, Thomas, 74, of Fall Creek died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
LINDO, Brian R., 55, of Menomonie died Sunday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
MCMILLION, Arthur, 88, of Altoona died Friday at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.
Services will be at a later date in Crandon, Wis.
RIECK, Roger W., 82, of Alma died Saturday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Talbot Funeral Home, Alma.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Alma Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
SANCHEZ, Sophia R., 12, of Stanley died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
SCHRIEVER, John C., 65, of Cochrane died December 21 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WILCOX, Rose M. (Simmons), 100, formerly of Bluffton, S.C. died December 18 at Christian Community Home in Hudson.
Private family graveside service will be at a later date.
O’Connell Funeral Home, Hudson is handling arrangements.