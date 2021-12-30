FAWCETT, Raymond “Ray” G., 84, died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.

Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

HOFF, Charles “Chuck” L., 85, of Ettrick died Monday at home.

Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.

KAUFMAN, Mary J., 84, of Augusta, formerly of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Augusta Health and Rehab Center.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

MOE, Lois B., 96, of Eau Claire, formerly of Elk Mound died Tuesday at Dove Health Care West in Eau Claire.

Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

NOGGLE, LaVern “Vern” L., 84, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.

Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

