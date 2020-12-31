FLYNN, Robert “Bob” A., 75, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HANSON, Adeline M., 92, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. January 7 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
IVERSON, Carol O., 76, of Red Wing, Minn., died Monday at Deer Crest Assisted Living in Red Wing.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. January 9th via livestream at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Red Wing.
JAMES, Alievia H., 82, of Menomonie died Tuesday at Comforts of Home, Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Private funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mound Cemetery, Town of Tiffany, Dunn County.
NEUMANN, David N. (Hutchinson), 60, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SCHIMMEL, Georgian M., 78, of rural Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.