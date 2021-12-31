BROMMER, Mark R., 53, of Menomonie died Monday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

BURGHARDT, Don L., 89, of Chippewa Falls died Dec. 14 at home.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

ERSLAND, Richard D., 55, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

MACCO, Daniel R., 69, of Fall Creek died Dec. 25 at home.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center in Altoona.

MEISEGEIER, Jeanette M. “Granny Jan” (Shong), died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

MILLIGAN, Brian J., 59, of Marble Hill, MO died Dec. 20 in Missouri.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

TOURVILLE, Gary G., 81, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire.

Recommended for you