AYRES, Janice M., 92, of Eau Claire died Wednesday in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

BEE, Norma, 94, of Baldwin died Wednesday at the Baldwin Care Center.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

BEHRENS, Gloria L., 91, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Chippewa Falls.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

LENHART, Charles “Charlie” D., 73, of Birchwood died Monday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

PHILLIPS, Rhoda M., 79, of Eleva died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

WEISS, Darlene E., 83, of Cleghorn died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

