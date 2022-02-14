BOWE, Cyril A., 94, died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare, Bloomer.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

DeBOER, Emerald K., 96, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

DRIER, Lillian B., 85, of Arkansaw died Thursday at Our House Senior Living, Menomonie.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.

HAAS, Margery Ann, 85, died Friday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

HAGMAN, Patricia A., 86 died Wednesday.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

OLINGER, Elizabeth “Betsy” A., 79, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

PEDERSEN, Steven, 75, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

RAGETH, Glen Gene, 72, of Eau Claire, formerly of Durand died Thursday at home.

Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.

RETZLOFF, Thomas “Tom” Carl, 58, of Colfax died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Menomonie.

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

RICHARDSON, Kevin D., 68, of Durand died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living, Eau Claire.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.

SPANGLER, Wayne E., 92, of Rice Lake died February 5.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

VAVRA, Lois G., 94, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare, Rice Lake.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

WEBB, Mary, 94, of Eau Galle died Sunday at Our House Senior Living, Menomonie.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.

WOODWARD, Edith M., 64, of Chippewa Falls died Feb. 6 at home.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

