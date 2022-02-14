Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BOWE, Cyril A., 94, died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
DeBOER, Emerald K., 96, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DRIER, Lillian B., 85, of Arkansaw died Thursday at Our House Senior Living, Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HAAS, Margery Ann, 85, died Friday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HAGMAN, Patricia A., 86 died Wednesday.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
OLINGER, Elizabeth “Betsy” A., 79, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
PEDERSEN, Steven, 75, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RAGETH, Glen Gene, 72, of Eau Claire, formerly of Durand died Thursday at home.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
RETZLOFF, Thomas “Tom” Carl, 58, of Colfax died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
RICHARDSON, Kevin D., 68, of Durand died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living, Eau Claire.
SPANGLER, Wayne E., 92, of Rice Lake died February 5.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
VAVRA, Lois G., 94, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare, Rice Lake.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
WEBB, Mary, 94, of Eau Galle died Sunday at Our House Senior Living, Menomonie.
WOODWARD, Edith M., 64, of Chippewa Falls died Feb. 6 at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.