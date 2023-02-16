BASIL, Marian L., 92, of Thorp died Tuesday at Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation in Thorp.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
DEUTCH, Susan Carol, 84, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
DODGE, Lois Marie, 94, of Eau Claire, died Tuesday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
KURTH, Esther E., formerly of Fairchild and Fall Creek, died Feb. 7 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
OPELT, Virgina L., 87, of Greenwood died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.