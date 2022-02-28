ANDERSON, Dale, 86, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BERG, Jerry L., 82, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DUNHAM, William E., 75, of Strum died Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
ERICKSON, Larry C., 87, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LLOYD, Bruce L., 93, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Clark County Rehab and Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
NIESE, Martin W., 46, of Chicago died February 12 in Chicago, IL.
Cremation Society of Illinois, Chicago, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Joshua J., 38, of Altoona died February 2.
New Hope Assembly of God, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
SEEFELDT, Darlene A., 83, of Osseo died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
STONE, Rev. Carl R., 70, of Arcadia died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
STROMBERG, Jeanne M., 94, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Brentwood Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
WALTHER, Thomas R., 73, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.