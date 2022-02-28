ANDERSON, Dale, 86, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

BERG, Jerry L., 82, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

DUNHAM, William E., 75, of Strum died Wednesday in Eau Claire.

Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.

ERICKSON, Larry C., 87, of Eau Claire died Friday.

Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

LLOYD, Bruce L., 93, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Clark County Rehab and Living Center in Owen.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

NIESE, Martin W., 46, of Chicago died February 12 in Chicago, IL.

Cremation Society of Illinois, Chicago, is handling arrangements.

OLSON, Joshua J., 38, of Altoona died February 2.

New Hope Assembly of God, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

SEEFELDT, Darlene A., 83, of Osseo died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

STONE, Rev. Carl R., 70, of Arcadia died Wednesday.

Arrangements are pending at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.

STROMBERG, Jeanne M., 94, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Brentwood Assisted Living in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

WALTHER, Thomas R., 73, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

