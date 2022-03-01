BJORGO, Thomas C., 86, of Mondovi died Wednesday at Hillview Senior Living in Mondovi.

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.

HENDRIKSON, Ruth J., 92, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.

PAQUETTE, Valerie A., 84, of Black River Falls was born July 17, 1960 and died Friday at Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Black River Falls.

Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.

ROGGE, Daniel D., 70, died Saturday in Eau Claire.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling the arrangements.

WEBB, Seth L., 23, of Hawkins died Friday.

Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

