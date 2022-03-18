BEISWANGER, John M., 59, of Stone Lake died Sunday.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
CLARK, Joan F., 90, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DEWITZ, June L., 99, of Altoona died Sunday at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GOSTOMSKI, Richard B., 87, of Thorp died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.
Thorp Funeral Home, Thorp, is handling arrangements.
RASMUSSEN, Sharon L., 76, of Altoona died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WESTERLUND, Janice K., 84, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
YNDESTAD, Elaine Gendina, 102, of Birchwood died Wednesday in Spooner.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ZIMMER, William "Bill" Charles, 59, of Birchwood died Wednesday at home.
