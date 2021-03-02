BASSING, Carmen J., 85, formerly of Elk Mound, died Sunday at Covenant Living in Golden Valley, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
FALDE, Naoma, 99, of the Pierce County town of Martell died Sunday at Ellsworth Care Center.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Burial will be at Martell Methodist Cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
GEIGER, McKenzie L., infant, of Cornell died Feb. 21 at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.
Private family services will be held.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
LEE, Mai Kou, 28, of Altoona died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. March 14 at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
O’CONNELL, Dean A., 68, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PICHLER, Stephen R., 60, of Mondovi died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
PIENTOK, Barbara, 87, of Wauwatosa, formerly of Independence, died Sunday at St. Camillus Life Plan Community in Wauwatosa.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Burial will be at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Independence.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
RETALLICK, Samual C., 93, of Eau Claire died Monday at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SHEPLER, Michael D., 75, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.