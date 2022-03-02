ANDERSON, Julie R., 65, of Ettrick died Saturday at Winona Health, Winona, MN.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
ANDERSON-ROBERTSON, Jazmine M., 15, of Rice Lake died Saturday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BASSET, Bonnie L., 79, of Ladysmith died Sunday.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HISCHKE, Toshiko M., 91, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HOPFER, Sylvia J., 80, of Neillsville died Monday at House of the Dove Hospice House, Marshfield.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KLOKE, Marie Rose, 96, of Altoona died Monday at home.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Charles T., 53, of Menomonie died Monday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
MOEN, Jeanette M. (Slabik), 88, of Blair died Monday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center, Pigeon Falls.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
