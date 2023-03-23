BJORK, Steven R., 71, formerly of Eau Claire, died Tuesday in Tulsa, Okla.
Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, Okla., is handling arrangements.
CROTTEAU, David S., 67, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GERIKE, Beverly C., 93, of Augusta died Tuesday at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
JOHNSON, James R., 81, of Dallas died Monday at Barron Care and Rehabilitation.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
KLUMBY, David A., 64, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LEVERTY, Paul G., 54, of Chippewa Falls died on Friday.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Caddott, is handling arrangements.
MOLDREM, Harold M., 95, of Cadott died Tuesday at the Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Duward A., 97, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHOEN, Rose M., 70, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
WALKER, Dan C., 59, of Eau Claire died Tuesday in Phoenix, Ariz.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.