BEDWARD, Dalton L., 25, of Eleva died Monday at home. 

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services--Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements. 

HALBLEIB, Katherine Ann, 90, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Wednesday at Aggie's Country Living, Bloomer.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements. 

GRANGER, Sharon J., 75, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation, Augusta.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements. 

RAJEK, Maribeth J., 50, of Cornell, died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements. 

VOLD, Paul A., 66, of Osseo died Sunday.

Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements. 