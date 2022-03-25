COLE, Kristine M., 70, died at Marshfield Clinic in Rice Lake.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling the arrangements.
FICKEN, Ivan W., 78, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at his brother-in-law’s home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PROMER, James R., 79, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PSZENICZNY, Elaine L., 88, of Thorp died Tuesday at home.
RISLER, Allen G., of Eau Claire died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
STEWART, Duane R., 71, died Monday at Shell Lake Health Care in Shell Lake.
TORGERSON, Mary J., 78, of Augusta was born on July 22, 1943 and died Tuesday.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
