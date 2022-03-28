DONAIS, Gloria L., 99, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.

Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

GOODREMOTE, Debra L., 55, died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

GRITMAN, David A., 73, of Strum died Friday.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

HANSON, Herbert A., 78, of Cameron died March 13, 2022 at home.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.

KILLIAN, Tony M., 44, of Fairchild was born March 13, 1978 and died Tuesday at work.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

MCMANUS, Orla, 72, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

MORGAN, John L., 89, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

ROGERS, Dr. William P., 91, of Eau Claire died March 20, 2022 at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

SHAIDE, Elizabeth “Betty”, 81, of Cameron was born Sept. 7, 1940 and died Friday in Chetek.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

WICKERHAM, Mae J., 87, of Cameron died March 12, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.

Arrangements are pending at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.

