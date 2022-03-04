BEST, Jeffrey, 62, of Pleasant Valley died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

EDINGTON, Betty Jo, 50, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

HENDRICKSON, Marlene M., 88, of Greenwood died Wednesday at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center, Owen.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements

OLSON, Arlie Dean, 89, of Chetek died Sunday at home.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

PTACEK, Randy M., 64, of Conrath died Monday at home.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services--Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

SCHOFIELD, Norman “Nubby” L., 90, of Cadott was born January 18, 1932 and died March 1, 2022.

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

THOMPSON, Perry G., 67, of Altoona died Tuesday.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

