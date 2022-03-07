BEYREIS, Michael K., 72, of Rice Lake died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CAVANAUGH, John L., 86, of Cumberland died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
CHIDO, Thomas A., 74, of Spooner died at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GEIGER, Michael W., 77, of Rice Lake died Thursday in Rochester, Minn.
HUNTER, Russell L., 64, of Menomonie died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County, Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending with Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
JILEK, Albert L., 89, from Birchwood died Wednesday.
KUHRT, Gerd D., 78, of Arcadia died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
LARSEN, Neva G., 99, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
NOEL-SMITH, Dorothy M., 76, of Fall Creek died Thursday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SIEG, Benjamin J., 33, formerly of Osseo, died Friday at home in Chicago.
SKOPEC, Joseph M., 60, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funeral, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Emily K., 77, of Merrillan died Thursday.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
STEVENS, Helen M., 75, of Colfax died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
TRACY, Joseph A., 65, of Black River Falls died Feb. 27 at home.
VELIE, Dorothy “Babe” A., 92, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.