BEYREIS, Michael K., 72, of Rice Lake died Friday.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

CAVANAUGH, John L., 86, of Cumberland died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

CHIDO, Thomas A., 74, of Spooner died at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

GEIGER, Michael W., 77, of Rice Lake died Thursday in Rochester, Minn.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

HUNTER, Russell L., 64, of Menomonie died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County, Menomonie.

Arrangements are pending with Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.

JILEK, Albert L., 89, from Birchwood died Wednesday.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

KUHRT, Gerd D., 78, of Arcadia died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.

LARSEN, Neva G., 99, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Altoona.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.

NOEL-SMITH, Dorothy M., 76, of Fall Creek died Thursday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

SIEG, Benjamin J., 33, formerly of Osseo, died Friday at home in Chicago.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

SKOPEC, Joseph M., 60, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funeral, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

SMITH, Emily K., 77, of Merrillan died Thursday.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

STEVENS, Helen M., 75, of Colfax died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.

TRACY, Joseph A., 65, of Black River Falls died Feb. 27 at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

VELIE, Dorothy “Babe” A., 92, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.

