ANDERSON, Marvin R., 84, of Sarona died April 13, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements. 

BERNARD, Orville "Bruce," 80, of Eau Claire died Saturday at BeeHive Homes in Eau Claire. 

Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

DAVIS, Ruby M., 90, of Rice Lake died Monday at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake. 

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

IVERSON, Rick R., 75, of Eau Claire died Tuesday in Eau Claire. 

Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements. 

MESSERSCHMIDT, Ewald A., 92, of Fall Creek died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. 

Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements. 

SCHOEN, Joseph W., 39, of Eau Claire died Monday at home. 

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

