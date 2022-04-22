ADCOCK, Marilyn I., 79, of Osseo died Monday at home.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

NAYES, Raleigh E., 99, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.

