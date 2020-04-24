QUINN, Joyce M., 90, of Altoona died Friday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SALZWEDEL, Louis A.H., 80, of Ettrick died Tuesday at UW Health University Hospital in Madison.
Private services will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at South Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery, Ettrick. Family and Friends are invited to drive through the cemetery to honor Louis during this time.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
SOCKNESS, Leonard E., 65, of Stanley died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.