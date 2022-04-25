BERGUM, Stanley N., 91, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DAVIS, Eugene E., 79, of Eau Claire died Thursday.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ENDRES, Richard H., 87, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Athens, died March 8 in Mesa, AZ.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
JOHNS, Renates “Ren” J., 79, died Thursday in Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Eldora M., 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LANGE, Bonnie J., 84, of Augusta died Friday at home.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
LUNDERVILLE, Orville L., 81, of Merrillan died Tuesday at Theda Care Regional Hospital, Shawano.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is handling arrangements.
MEIER, William J., 82, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
NARVESON, Elizabeth “Liz,” 99, of Altoona died Thursday at Grace Lutheran Communities—River Pines, Altoona.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Servces-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RICHARDS, Jerry L., 82, of Eau Claire died Friday at Azura Memory Care, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SNYDER SR., Charles “Chuck” R., 62, of Rice Lake died Friday in Rice Lake.
WINRICH, Larry A., 77, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
