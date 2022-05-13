BLAISDELL, Larry A., 67, of Eau Claire died Sunday at M Health Fairview, Minneapolis.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

GREENE, Shirley A., 83, of Cadott died Tuesday at Meadowbrook Nursing Home.

Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

OLSON, Gerald A., 89, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Service — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

RADLE, Kay R., 69, died Wednesday.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

STRIZIC, Gerald “Jerry”, 79, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you