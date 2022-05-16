DREGER, Richard R., 79, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
FROGNER, Ethel B. “Ecky,” died Saturday at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
GULLICKSON, Douglas, 88, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
HEISEL, Elizabeth, 71, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PECK, Jean I., 95, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday at the Chippewa Manor Apartments.
POPPLE, Mary H., 76, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at the Chippewa Manor.
RAATZ, Ronald T., 61, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RICHARDSON, Dennis N., 76, of Ellsworth died Dec. 10 at Abbot Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Ellsworth, is handling arrangements.
ROONEY, Michael, 68, of Eau Claire died Friday at his residence.
STILLMAN, Gerald J., 89, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WEST, Donna L., 54, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
