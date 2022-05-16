DREGER, Richard R., 79, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

FROGNER, Ethel B. “Ecky,” died Saturday at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

GULLICKSON, Douglas, 88, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

HEISEL, Elizabeth, 71, of Eau Claire died Friday.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

PECK, Jean I., 95, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday at the Chippewa Manor Apartments.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

POPPLE, Mary H., 76, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at the Chippewa Manor.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

RAATZ, Ronald T., 61, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

RICHARDSON, Dennis N., 76, of Ellsworth died Dec. 10 at Abbot Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Ellsworth, is handling arrangements.

ROONEY, Michael, 68, of Eau Claire died Friday at his residence.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

STILLMAN, Gerald J., 89, of Eau Claire died Friday.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

WEST, Donna L., 54, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

