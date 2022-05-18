HANSON, Kenneth B., 70, of Elkhorn died Thursday at Specialty Select Hospital, West Allis.
Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory and Appleyard’s Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
HICKCOX, Emogene E., 90, of Menomonie died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
HOUFF SR., Todd A., 51, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Jeffrey W., 67, of Eau Claire died May 2.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
SERUM, Robert R., 77, of Alma, died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
SEVALS, Nathan B., 47, of Rice Lake died Sunday at his home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SEVERUDE, April L., 63, died Sunday at her home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron & Dallas, is handling arrangements.
SHAW, Bonnie E., 83, of Pepin died Saturday at her home.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
WATTON, Dennis L., 88, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Grace Edgewood Nursing Home.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
