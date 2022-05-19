ANDERSON, Debra M., 73, of Eau Claire, died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

BENNETT, Theresa M., 86, of Neillsville died Monday at House of the Dove in Marshfield.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

JENSEN, Troy T., 52, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.

Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

KAULFUSS, Jean M., 96, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

